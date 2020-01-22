Pirates 8th grade girls basketball
The Lady Pirates lost 37-36 in their season opener to Seymour, after losing by 19 to the Owls last year.
Carlee Adams led scoring with 16. Hermoine Robinson had nine, Molly Richards had four, Janae Comer had three and Hannah Crowell rounded out scoring with four.
Chargers 7th grade girls basketball
Tuesday night marked the season opener for the 7th grade girls basketball team. While a little rough around the edges early on, the Lady Chargers cruised to 22 point victory over the Lady Eagles from Jac-Cen-Del.
The Chargers we able to knock in 8-17 from the charity stripe; with 10 players on the scoreboard for the Chargers, it was a total team effort tonight. The Lady Chargers will be at home Thursday at 6 p.m.
facing off against the Spartans of Southwestern (Shelby).
Chargers 7th grade boys basketball
A second lopsided victory in a row for the boys 7th grade bb team, resulted in a 54-5 win over South Decatur.
The Chargers jumped out to a quick 17-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. They were led again in scoring by Parmer with 24, Swartzentruber had his best offensive game of the year with 11, followed by Krieger & Morris with 7 pts. each, and Eldridge & Hancock both chipped in with 2 points.
The Charger finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and will play next at Edinburgh on Mon., Jan. 28, in the first round of the MHC Tournament.
