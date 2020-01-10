South Decatur game postponed
WESTPORT — Due to an accident that claimed the life of a Southwestern (Hanover) student on Thursday night, the Friday night basketball game between the Rebels and the South Decatur Cougars has been postponed.
The two teams will now play on Feb. 15.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
Greensburg 7th grade basketball team suffered their third loss of the season losing to New Palestine 62-42. Scoring for the Pirates was Mckinsey 20, Edwards 7, Acton 7, Cordray 3, Harris 2, Tekulve 2 and Beaver 1.
