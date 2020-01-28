Pirates 8th grade basketball
Greensburg 8th grade boys basketball pushed their record to 18-0 on the season, by defeating Franklin Community 8th grade 62-35.
Caleb Wright (13), Bradley Lutz (12), Addison Barnes-Pettit (10), Leland Workman (8), Blake Collins (8), Johnnie Linville (5), Brayden Ricke (4) and Brayden Rankin (2).
Chargers 7th grade basketball
The Charger boys 7th grade fell to Edinburgh on Monday night by a 37-32 score in the first round of the MHC tourney.
The Lancers led at every stop and held a 26-14 lead heading into the final period, before the Chargers put on a furious rally by outscoring the Lancers 18-11. The Chargers cut the lead to three, with less than 10 seconds left in the game, but the Lancers nailed a couple of clutch FT’s to seal their victory.
Morris led the scoring for the Chargers with 14, while Hancock had 10, Mauer 4, and Eldridge and Swartzentruber each contributed 2.
The Chargers had an outstanding year and finished the season at 13-4.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
Greensburg won a close game against Franklin Community beating them 39-34. Jack Mckinsey led the way with 19 points and was followed by Kaden Acton 11, Peyton Cordray 4, Paxton Harris 4 and Reece Beaver 1.
The Pirates are now 14-4 on the season.
