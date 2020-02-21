Pirates JH Wrestling
The Pirates travelled to Sunman Dearborn on Thursday and returned with their first loss of season. The Trojans prevailed 86-34.
Winners for Pirates were:
Payton Cordray, Damian Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt and Logan James.
Peanut Cordray and Justice Thornton remain undefeated for the Pirate Wrestlers who take the mat again on Monday when Triton Central comes to town.
Pirates JH Basketball
The eighth grade Pirates lost to Shelbyville 30-19.
Scoring: Crowell 5, Richards 4, Robinson 4, Comer 3, Adams 2, Bell 1.
The seventh grade Pirates beat Shelbyville 50-4.
Scoring: Wilkison 19, West 13, Grimes 7, Gramman 5, Clevenger 2, McQueen 2, Murray 2.
