Chargers soccer
After coming off a winning inaugural season in 2018, the North Decatur Jr. High Soccer Club picked up where they left off with a convincing 4-2 win on Wednesday evening against the Batesville Elite 14U team at Batesville in a scrimmage game.
Logan O’Dell got the season rolling at the 3-minute mark with a bank shot off of the right goal post. The Charger’s controlled the offensive end of the field in the first half recording seven shots on goal.
Batesville made some adjustments at the break and made things interesting, recording multiple shots late in the contest. However, a stingy Charger defense led by McKinley Shook, Dot Robbins, and Brayden Coy at Keeper prevailed to secure the victory.
Joey Yake led the Charger’s with two goals while the O’Dell brother duo of Logan and Aiden each netted one score apiece.
The Charger’s return to action next Tuesday at Jennings County.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player.
Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
