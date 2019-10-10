The Greensburg 7th grade ended their season with a shutout victory at Shelbyville on Tuesday bringing their record to 4-4 on the season.
Leading the offense was once again Kaden Acton with three rushing TD’s and one receiving TD. Cohen Thackery had a rushing and a passing TD as well as throwing for 2-point conversion to Peanut Cordray.
Greensburg turned in their best defensive effort of the season holding the Golden Bears to single digit yards for the game on offense.
Justice Thornton led the charge with four tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Acton had four tackles and an interception.
Evelyn Pelsor had three tackles.
Landin Shepherd, Damien Dance, Trevor Kilgore and Xander Friend had two tackles each and Friend had a fumble recovery.
Brayden Keller, Cohen Thackery and Peanut Cordray had one tackle each with Cordray also intercepting the Golden Bears final pass attempt on the evening.
