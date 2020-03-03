Lillian Mae Heath, 84, of North Vernon, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.