Dryathalon at SE Indiana YMCA
Kick-off the triathlon season with a “Dryathalon” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA on Saturday, April 4 at 8 a.m. It will include a 5K on the Air Bike, 2K on Concept 2 Row machine, and just under a 2 mile run outside on track (weather permitting.) Anyone who can reach the pedals of the bike is welcome to participate.
Fee: $20. Heats will be assigned based on total sign-ups. Register by calling the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006 or online at www.siymca.org.
Address: 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville, IN 47006.
Pirates JH Wrestling
The Greensburg Pirates Junior High Wrestlers travelled to New Castle for the 4-way meet and finished second with a 2-1 record.
Too many wins to list here but the the Pirates wrestled extremely well all the way through the lineup from 70 lbs. to 285 lbs.
Pirates won the 1st match of the day against Hamilton Heights second Team 87-21.
The Pirates wrestled an extremely talented Hamilton Heights one team and lost 36-66.
This then set up a battle with host New Castle and after back and forth wins. The Pirates prevailed 57-54 with a huge pin from Jaciel Rivera in a pivotal match.
Greensburg still has two unbeaten wrestlers in Payton Cordray and Justice Thornton.
Lady Chargers JH Basketball
The 8th grade Lady Chargers defeated Southwestern 43-38. Kunz led the way with 16 points.
The 7th grade Lady Chargers defeated Southwestern as well, moving to 15-0 on the season.
Lady Pirates JH Basketball
The 8th grade Lady Pirates defeated South Dearborn 46-33.
Scoring: Comer 13, Richards 12, Adams 10, Robinson 6, Crowell 3, Condon 2.
The 7th grade Lady Pirates defeated South Dearborn 54-3.
Scoring: Wilkison 25, West 15, McQueen 5, Grimes 2, Scripture 4, Clevenger 2, Austin 2.
