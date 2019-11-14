St. Mary's Basketball
Monday evening, the St. Mary's Knights boy's 7th and 8th grade basketball teams traveled to Batesville to battle the St. Louis Cardinals. In the 7th grade competition, the Knights were victorious with a final score of 34-14.
Ethan Smith led all scorers with 15 points, including going 7-8 from the free throw line. Jacoby Miller hit three triples for nine points. Carson Miller added six points while Caleb Greiwe and Joey Yake both added two points each.
In the 8th grade game the Cardinals topped the Knights 36-20. Parker Phillips finished with nine points, all coming from beyond the arc. Rounding out scorers for the Knights are Caleb Greiwe with six, Carson Miller three, and Elliott Weber two.
