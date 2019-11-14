Mary E. Krekeler, age 94 of Batesville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Andrew's Health Campus. Born January 16, 1925 in Sandusky, Indiana, she is the daughter of Frances (Nee: Wenning) and Henry Haunert. She married Stanley Krekeler July 24, 1946 at St. Maurice Church in St. Maurice,…