St. Mary's Basketball
Thursday evening the St. Mary's Knights hosted Morristown for their first home game of the season.
In the 7th grade game, the Knights were victorious over the Yellowjackets with the final score of 45-24.
Carson Miller lead the way for the Knights by scoring 15 points. Caleb Greiwe added 12 points of his own while Cy Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers for a total of eight points. Jacoby Miller added six points and Ethan Smith and Garrett Kramer both put up two points each.
The 7th grade Knights remain undefeated at 4-0.
In the 8th grade game, the Yellowjackets topped the Knights 28-14. Scoring for the Knights were Parker Phillips four, Caleb Greiwe four, Austin Gould two, Elliott Weber two, Carson Miller two.
The 8th grade Knights are 1-4 on the season with a chance to improve their record this weekend at the Oldenburg Academy Tip-Off Classic.
