Pirates at Tip Off Classic
The Greensburg Pirates basketball team will compete in the Tip Off Classic held at Southport Fieldhouse on December 14th.
The Pirates will face the hosting Southport Cardinals at Noon.
Tickets can be purchased at Greensburg High School in the athletic office. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
There are a total of eight games during the day, and your ticket will get you in all day.
Chargers 7th grade basketball
The boys 7th grade bb team posted their third win of the season on Thursday night, with a 44-29 victory over visiting Edinburgh.
The final score was the widest margin of the game.
After the Lancers put the first three points on the board, the Chargers bounced back to take an 8-5 first quarter lead and never trailed. The Lancers did cut the lead to six mid way thru the third, but the Chargers were able to answer with a run that pushed their lead back to 11 at the end of the period.
The Chargers were led by Parmer with 19, Morris had seven, Krieger six, Mauer and Hancock four each, Swartzentruber two and Ryle one to round out the scoring.
The Chargers travel to Milan on Nov. 25 and then are off until Dec.3.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
The Pirates defeated Jennings County 48-35 and moved to 3-0 for the season. Leading the way for Greensburg was Jack McKinsey 17 points and 11 rebounds. Others scorers Kaden Acton 9, Reece Beaver 7, Peyton Corday 7, Paxton Harris 6 and Carter Hellmich 2.
