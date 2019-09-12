Pirates JH Football
The Greensburg Pirates 7th Grade Football team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 34-0 shutout over Indian Creek on Tuesday at Shriver Field.
The team was led by Cohen Thackery and Kaden Acton on offense.
Justice Thornton led the defense For the Fourth straight game. Thornton was in on 11 tackles.
St. Mary’s XC
Tuesday night, St. Mary’s Cross Country traveled to Morristown to participate in a tri-meet with Morristown and North Decatur.
The Knight’s won the boys competition with Carson Miller bringing home 1st place overall with a time of 12:36. Luke Hoeing (12:55), Braylon Brancamp (13:25), Wade Schutte (14:19), and Collin Maloney (13:56) rounded out the top 5 for the Knights. Sam Crowell (14:24), Landon Swango (15:16), and Sam Cathey (18:21) also had great races for the Knights.
The girls took 2nd in the tri-meet with Addie Gauck crossing the finish line first for the Knight’s with a time of 15:28. Frankie Fry (15:33), Alaina Bedel (15:51), Katie Fisse (16:23), and Allison Peetz (16:28) completed the top 5 for St. Mary’s. Ali Wells (16:34), Kamryn Haas (17:06), Addelyn Stier (17:34), Maya Kennelly (17:46), and Kiley Swango (17:48) were the other finishers for St. Mary’s.
Chargers 7th grade volleyball
The 7th grade Lady Chargers lost in a very hard fought battle with the Batesville Lady Bulldogs.
The first game had the crowd on the edge of their seat up to the final point 24-25. In the second game the Lady Chargers never gave up, they were down 24-13, and came back to score six unanswered points before a small error gave the Bulldogs the final point they needed.
Pirates JH XC
The Greensburg Junior High Cross Country Teams traveled to St Leon to compete in a Tri Meet against East Central and Franklin County. Both Pirate teams defeated the Trojans and the Wildcats.
The Lady Pirates won with a great score of 19 points to East Central’s 40 points. Franklin County had an incomplete team. Thirteen Greensburg ladies were honored by finishing in the top 20 ribbon earning spots. Hannah Crowell was the individual meet champion for the fourth time this season. A tight pack of Lady Pirates with Tori Gauck, Lexiyne Harris, Emma McQueen and Tiffani Gramman sealed the deal of the team victory.
The Boys team also dominated by winning with a low score of 23 points to the Trojans 40 and the Wildcats 70. All eight Pirates competing placed in the top 15 spots at the finish line and earned ribbons. Wyatt Clifford was the top Pirate finisher as the Runner Up Champion. Cameron Schwartz finished close behind Clifford with a strong Pirate pack of Jack McKinsey, Chase Tekulve, and Paxton Harris all taking five of the top seven spots at the finish.
