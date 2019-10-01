Chargers soccer
The North Decatur Jr. High Soccer Club remained undefeated on the season with a pair of hard fought road wins this week on back-to-back nights.
On Wednesday the offense and defense rose to the occasion taking down a very talented Jac-Cen-Del Eagle’s squad by a score of 3-2. Aiden O’Dell paced the Charger’s with two goals and one assist, while Joey Yake netted one goal, and Logan O’Dell recorded one assist.
On Thursday evening, the Charger’s made the long journey down south and took on a undefeated powerhouse in Madison. Another strong team defensive effort led by McKinley Shook and Cy Miller at goal keeper, kept the game scoreless until Ethan Smith found pay dirt on an Aiden O’Dell assist late in the second half for the game’s lone score.
The Charger defense has allowed only one goal or less in seven of their eight games this season.
The victory lifted the Charger’s regular season record to 8-0 on the season with only one game remaining. All road victories have been on the road.
