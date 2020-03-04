Pirates JH Wrestling
The Greensburg Jr. High Wrestlers honored their 11 8th Graders on Monday on their last home meet of their Junior High career.
Honored before the meet were 8th Grade Wrestlers. Minato Kuyama, Adam Underhill, Chris Duncan, Caleb Steele, Preston Merritt, Jaciel Rivera, Tyler Gibbs, Robert Eisert and Manager Kiana Murray. Missing were wrestlers Connor Vires and Owen Long.
The Wildcats then took to the mat and won the first seven matches before the Pirates got on the board. After being down 36 -0 the host Pirates fought all the way back but fell just short of victory 66-54. Pirates fall to 10-5 on the season.
Winners for the Pirates are: Payton Cordray, Damian Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Trevor Kilgore,
Tyler Gibbs, Xander Friend, and Robert Eisert.
Greensburg still has two unbeaten wrestlers in Cordray and Thornton.
