Pirates JH Wrestling
The young Pirates went 2-2 on the day.
Posting Wins for the Pirates Varsity were:
4 Wins:
Landin Shepherd, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt and Tyler Gibbs.
3 Wins:
Adam Dance, Damian Dance, Connor Vires, and Robert Eisert.
2 Wins:
James Goodwin, Kendall Kidd, Elijah Brown, Adam Underhill, Jirayia Granados, Logan James and Xander Friend.
1 Win:
Christopher Duncan and Trevor Kilgore.
JV Wins:
Jamison Pease and Owen Long both posted one win each.
Pirates varsity wrestlers take to the mat next Saturday in Mooresville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.