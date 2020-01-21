Pirates JH Wrestling

The young Pirates went 2-2 on the day.

Posting Wins for the Pirates Varsity were:

4 Wins:

Landin Shepherd, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt and Tyler Gibbs.

3 Wins:

Adam Dance, Damian Dance, Connor Vires, and Robert Eisert.

2 Wins:

James Goodwin, Kendall Kidd, Elijah Brown, Adam Underhill, Jirayia Granados, Logan James and Xander Friend.

1 Win:

Christopher Duncan and Trevor Kilgore.

JV Wins:

Jamison Pease and Owen Long both posted one win each.

Pirates varsity wrestlers take to the mat next Saturday in Mooresville.

