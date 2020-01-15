Chargers 7th grade basketball
A slow start and a very sluggish game for the boys 7th grade bb team resulted in a 32-19 victory on Tuesday evening over Jac-Cen-Del.
After leading 31-12 heading into the final quarter, the Chargers were only able to put 1 point on board in the 4th quarter, as all players saw plenty of time on the floor.
Parmer single handed outscored the Eagles by pacing the Chargers with 25 points.
Only two other Chargers were able to break into the scoring column, with Krieger scoring 5 pts. and Hancock chipping in with 2.
This brings their season record to 11-3 and they will host Morristown at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
Greensburg defeated Columbus North 58-34 to improve their record to 13-3.
A 21 point 3rd quarter helped seal the victory for the Pirates.
Jack McKinsey had a huge game with 28 points and was followed by Kaden Acton 11, Peyton Cordray 7, Paxton Harris 6, Reece Beaver 4 and Anthony Edwards 2.
Pirates 8th grade basketball
Greensburg 8th grade boys basketball defeated a very scrappy Columbus North team 43-35 to push their record to 16-0 on the season.
Scoring:
Brayden Ricke 16 points, Addison Barnes-Pettit 11 points, Justin Adkins 6 points, Bradley Lutz 4 points, Leland Workman 3 points and Blake Collins 3 points.
