JV Pirates Football
On Monday night, the Pirates junior varsity football team played Batesville. They defeated the Bulldogs 19-14.
Sam West scored three touchdowns and Ki Dyer covered 1-3 extra points and had 85 yards receiving.
Luke Scheumann lead the team with eight tackles.
Pirates 8th grade football
The 8th grade Pirates finished their season by defeating Shelbyville 14-8.
The Pirates finished the season 8-1.
Scoring for the Pirates against Shelbyville were Brayden Ricke and Kaden Wood. Addison Barnes-Pettit scored on a two point conversion.
