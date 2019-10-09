JV Pirates Football

On Monday night, the Pirates junior varsity football team played Batesville. They defeated the Bulldogs 19-14.

Sam West scored three touchdowns and Ki Dyer covered 1-3 extra points and had 85 yards receiving.

Luke Scheumann lead the team with eight tackles.

Pirates 8th grade football

The 8th grade Pirates finished their season by defeating Shelbyville 14-8.

The Pirates finished the season 8-1.

Scoring for the Pirates against Shelbyville were Brayden Ricke and Kaden Wood. Addison Barnes-Pettit scored on a two point conversion.

