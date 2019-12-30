Chargers boys basketball tournament
North Decatur High School will be hosting their 3rd annual Charger Holiday Classic Tourney on Saturday, Jan. 4. The event will feature four schools for both a Junior Varsity and a Varsity Tourney. Schools joining the Chargers in the tourney are Rising Sun, Salem, and Yorktown.
The morning session begins at 9 a.m. with two JV contests – North Decatur vs Rising Sun and Salem vs Yorktown. At 10:30 a.m. the varsity Chargers take on Rising Sun with the second varsity semi-final game between Salem and Yorktown immediately following.
The evening session kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with both the championship and consolation JV finals. Those games will be followed by the varsity consolation game at 6 p.m. and the varsity championship game at 8 p.m.
Costs for the event are $10 per person for an “All Session” Pass or $6 per person per session. Charger fans should note that ND Sports passes will not be accepted for this event.
Pirates at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
On Jan. 11, the Greensburg Boys Basketball team will be playing Shelbyville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.
You can purchase tickets for this event in the High School athletic office for $10. If you purchase tickets at the gate, they will be $15.
