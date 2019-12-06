Chargers 7th grade basketball
After jumping out to a first qtr lead of 13-2, the Chargers never looked back and beat a good Hauser squad by a 42-23 score.
A great shooting night helped propel the Chargers, as they were 16-33 from the field and a scorching 6-8 from the 3-point line. A solid defensive effort, along with good rebounding helped hold a good Hauser team to 23 pts.
The Chargers were led by Parmer with 14 pts., Hancock went 3-4 from the 3-point line and contributed 11, while Morris had 6 on 2-2 from “3”, Krieger had 4, Mauer 3, and Swartzentruber 2.
This brings the Chargers record to 5-3 on the season and they travel to Waldron on Dec. 9 for a 6 p.m.
Pirates 8th grade basketball
Greensburg 8th grade basketball defeated Sunman-Dearborn 57-26, pushing the record to 6-0.
Scoring for the Pirates: Addison Barnes-Pettit 12 pts, Justin Adkins 11 pts, Bradley Lutz 10 pts, Brayden Ricke 8 pts, Blake Collins 7 pts, Johnnie Linville 4 pts, Leland Workman 2 pts, Bryson Kelso 2 pts and Brayden Rankin 1 pt.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
Greensburg outscored their opponent 15-0 in the 3rd quarter to help propel them to a 34-12 win. The Pirates remain undefeated on the young season with a 6-0 record. Scoring: Peyton Cordray 12, Jack McKinsey 7, Anthony Edwards 6, Kaden Acton 6, Carter Hellmich 2 and Reese Beaver 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.