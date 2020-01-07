Pirates JH Basketball sweeps Cougars
Greensburg 8th grade basketball pushed their record to 12-0, defeating South Decatur 71-44.
Scoring:
Addison Barnes-Pettit 15 pts, Leland Workman 13 pts, Bradley Lutz 12 pts, Brayden Ricke 12 pts, Caleb Wright 6 pts, Blake Collins 5 pts, Brayden Rankin 4 pts, Johnnie Linville 2 pts and Bryson Kelso 2 pts.
Greensburg defeated South Decatur 65-14 in the seventh grade game. The Pirates jumped out to a 33-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Leading scorer was Jack Mckinsey with 22 and was followed by Kaden Acton 20, Carter Hellmich 8, Peyton Cordray 7, Reece Beaver 6 and Anthony Edwards 2.
