GJHS Cross Country compete in Flash Dash Invitational
The GJHS Cross Country teams travelled to Franklin Central in Indy on Saturday morning to participate in the 15 team Flash Dash Invitational. The Lady Pirates finished 4th overall as a team and the boys earned 8th.
Invite medalist, Hannah Crowell, led the girls team with an individual 7th place finish followed by teammates Tori Gauck and Lexiyne Harris earning top 25 honors. All 7 varsity ladies ran season best times as well as state qualifying times. Leah West ran a Career Personal Record time for the first meet of the season.
The team is Hannah Crowell, Tori Gauck, Lexiyne Harris, Tiffani Gramman, Emma McQueen, Leah West and Mary Harmon.
The boys varsity were led by Wyatt Clifford who ran a PR time under 12 minutes for the first time in his career. Cameron Schwartz, Jack McKinsey and Brayden Emery also ran Career PRs for the first meet of the season. The Pirates had a great pack time between Clifford and Emery with only 21 seconds between the 6 top boys. Their times are also state qualifying times.
The team is Wyatt Clifford, Cameron Schwartz, Chase Tekulve, Paxton Harris, Jack McKinsey, Brayden Emery and Caleb Berkemeier.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
