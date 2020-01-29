Chargers vs Pirates girls basketball
The North Decatur Chargers won the seventh grade game, 27-24 in overtime.
Madi Allen led the Chargers with 10 points while Ally Whitaker and Kelsey Haley each scored six.
Leah West led the Pirates with 11 points. The Pirates were without leading scorer Mylie Wilkison due to a concussion.
The Greensburg Pirates won the eighth grade game, 54-23.
Janae Comer scored 19 points. Hannah Crowell (13) and Molly Richards (12) joined her in double figures.
Kunz led the Chargers in scoring.
Pirates JH wrestling
The Greensburg Junior High Pirates hosted the Columbus Northside Wrestlers on Tuesday and came away with a 75-51 over the Columbus team.
Earning wins for Pirates were:
Adam Dance, James Goodwin, Kendall Kidd, Adam Underhill, Chris Duncan, Damian Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Connor Vires, Trevor Kilgore, Tyler Gibbs and Robert Eisert.
Thornton and Eisert remain undefeated in regular season.
The Pirates are back in action on Thursday at home against the Panthers of Jennings County at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets to South Dearborn Sectional
South Dearborn girls basketball sectional tickets will be on sale at the Greensburg High School athletic office during school hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning Thursday.
Session tickets are $6 and full tickets a $10.
