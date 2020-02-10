Regional Tickets
Tickets to the Paoli Regional will be sold at North Decatur High School during school hours this week through Friday at Noon.
Tickets will be sold in the high school office. Cost is $10 per ticket, which is good for both the morning and evening sessions.
Tickets will also be on sale at the door for $8 per session.
Greensburg High School will begin selling Charlestown Regional tickets on Tuesday in the Athletic Office during school hours.
Lady Pirates JH Basketball
The 8th grade Pirates were defeated by Columbus Northside 34-30.
Scoring: Adams 12, Comer 10, Richards 4, Crowell 2, Robinson 2.
The 7th grade Pirates defeated Northside 37-29.
Scoring: Mylie Wilkison 15, Leah West 11, Olivia Grimes 8, Evvy Clevenger 2, Emma McQueen 1.
