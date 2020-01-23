South Decatur After Prom to host fundraiser dinner
On Thursday Feb. 6, the South Decatur After Prom will be hosting a Fried Chicken dinner before the boys varsity basketball game with Jac-Cen-Del.
The meal will include a 2-piece chicken dinner consisting of Stone’s Fried Chicken, Cole slaw, potato salad, applesauce, dessert, and drink for $7.
Liver’s and gizzard will also be available near the gym.
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the cafeteria. You don’t have to go to the game or Millhousen to enjoy the meal.
