Lady Cougars game postponed
Due to weather conditions, Monday night’s South Decatur girls basketball game at Knightstown was postponed. The makeup date was not announced as of press time on Monday.
Pirates at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
On Jan. 11, the Greensburg Boys Basketball team will be playing Shelbyville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.
You can purchase tickets for this event in the High School athletic office for $10. If you purchase tickets at the gate, they will be $15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.