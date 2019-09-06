St. Mary's XC
The St. Mary’s Knights cross country team travel to Rushville on Thursday for a tri-meet including: Rushville, South Decatur, and St Mary’s. The boys team took 2nd place. Carson Miller lead the team with a 4th place finish and a time of 12:37. Luke Hoeing and Lucas Kramer took 6th & 10th with times of 12:48 & 13:23. Other finishers for St Mary’s:
The girls team raced hard and came in 2nd place overall. The girls took 5 of the top 10 placings. Alaina Bedel set a new PR at 14:18 earning her 4th overall and 1st for the Knights. Addie Gauck (14:53) finished 6th. Malana Kramer (15:02), Katie Fisse (15:10), and Frankie Fry (15:14) claimed 8th, 9th, and 10th spots overall.
Greensburg JH XC
Both Greensburg Junior High Cross Country teams came home from Waldron Thursday night with victories over the Mohawks and the North Decatur Chargers.
The Lady Pirates won with a near perfect score with only 17 points to Waldron's 41. North Decatur did not have a complete team to score. The Greensburg Girls earned 10 of the top 15 ribbon spots at the finish. Hannah Crowell led the entire race and won her 3rd race of the 2019 season. All the ladies performed well. Some significant highlights include Mary Harmon, Hermione Robinson, Rio Koyama and Sophia Burford running season best times. Madisyn Morlan and Maddi Haviland improved the most by dropping 37s from their previous bests. Hermione had an especially big night as she broke 14 minutes for the first time and ran an individual state qualifying time.
The Greensburg boys had a perfect score of 15 to Waldron's 44 and North Decatur's incomplete team. The Pirates earned 10 of the top 13 spots at the finish. All the boys ran well. Cameron Schwartz and Wyatt Clifford led the race from the start and battled it out all the way to the finish line. Schwartz edged out Clifford and earned his 2nd individual blue ribbon of the season. Schwartz, Clifford, and Anthony Edwards all ran season best times. Jack McKinsey improved the most by breaking 12 minutes for the first time in his career.
