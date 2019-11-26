South Decatur Pulled Pork Dinner
On Friday, Dec. 6, a Pulled Pork Dinner will be held at the South Decatur High School cafeteria before the South Decatur vs North Decatur Boys basketball game.
Dinners will be served 5-7 p.m. and will consist of :
Pulled Pork, Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Applesauce, dessert, & drink.
Adults dinner will cost $8 and children (12 and under) will cost $5.
Proceeds will benefit the South Decatur After Prom to be held in May and is sponsored by the Junior class parents.
Pirates at Tip Off Classic
The Greensburg Pirates basketball team will compete in the Tip Off Classic held at Southport Fieldhouse on December 14th.
The Pirates will face the hosting Southport Cardinals at Noon.
Tickets can be purchased at Greensburg High School in the athletic office. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
There are a total of eight games during the day, and your ticket will get you in all day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.