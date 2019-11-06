St. Mary’s MS boys basketball
On Monday evening, the St. Mary’s Knights boy’s basketball 7th and 8th grade teams traveled to Franklin County for their first games of the season.
In the 7th grade game, the Knights ended on top with a final score of 26-8.
Cy Miller collected seven points on the evening. Carson Miller added six and Caleb Greiwe five. Jacoby Miller and Joey Yake had three points each. Ethan Smith rounding out the scoring with two points.
In the 8th grade competition, the Knights were also victorious with the final score of 33-22.
Parker Phillips lead all scorers with 11 points, including three 3-point field goals.
Carson Miller added eight points of his own, with six of them coming from the free throw line. Rounding out scoring for the Knights were Caleb Greiwe seven, Cy Miller six and Elliott Weber two.
