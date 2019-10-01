St. Mary’s Cross Country
St Mary’s traveled to Indian Creek to participate in a 5-way meet with Indian Creek, Batesville, Shelbyville, and Southwestern.
The Knights had great races in both competitions. The boys placed 4th. Carson Miller ran the race in 11:48 and Luke Hoeing finished in 12:18. Braylon Brancamp (12:55), Wade Schutte (13:23), and Sam Crowell (13:33) rounded out the top 5 for the Knights. Collin Maloney (14:36), Landon Swango (14:44), and Sam Cathey (16:31 PR) all had excellent races at the meet.
The girls took 2nd place as a team. Alaina Bedel (13:18 PR), Addie Gauck (13:52 PR), Frankie Fry (14:10 PR), Malana Kramer (14:16 PR), and Katie Fisse (14:44) took the first 5 finishers for the Knights. Allison Peetz (15:02), Ali Wells (15:50), Adelynn Stier (15:52), and Kiley Swango (16:47 PR) had great races in the girls competition. Among many PRs at this contest, we are proud to announce Alaina Bedel has claimed a new school record. Previous record was set back in 2015 at 13:46. Alaina shattered that record with a 13:18 finish! Way to go Knights and way to go Alaina.
The girls and boys teams have both qualified for state.
The Knights will be competing in State on Oct 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.