Pirates JH Wrestling
The Pirates Wrestlers competed in the Franklin County Conference Tournament on Saturday and finished runners-up.
Greensburg claimed individual Conference titles from Peanut Cordray and Justice Thornton and both finished the season undefeated.
Earning Conference Runner-up in their respected weight classes were Elijah Brown, Adam Underhill, Preston Merritt, Connor Vires and Robert Eisert.
Capturing 3rd place individually for the Pirates were Damian Dance and Jaciel Rivera.
Placing 4th was Adam Dance, Jamison Pease, Caleb Steele, Trevor Kilgore, and Logan James.
Landon Shepherd, Jirayia Granados and Tyler Gibbs all finished 6 rounding out all the wrestlers from Greensburg that placed.
This young team of 12 first year wrestlers have finished runner-ups at Mooresville Invite, New Castle invite and now at the Conference Tournament at Franklin County this year.
Lady Chargers 7th grade basketball
In true fashion, the North vs South rivalry did not disappoint. In an up and down game, the girls on both sides of the bench played their hearts out. With the seventh grade Lady Chargers coming out on top and with the MHC Title.
The Lady Chargers once again were led by Hannah Gorrell who had a career day with 15 points including three three balls and 2-2 from the line. Following her was Kasey Barker with 10 points. Kelsey Haley added 8 with two triples. Madi Allen was 4-6 at the line finishing with six points.
Pirates JH Basketball
The Greensburg girls basketball teams closed the year at the Rushville Invite.
The 7th grade Lady Pirates finished the season 21-1 with wins over Rushville (52-35) and Greenfield (53-36).
Scoring totals: Wilkison 40, West 33, Grimes 22, Gramman 6, Clevenger 4.
The 8th grade Lady Pirates were defeated by Rushville 42-36. They finished the year 15-6.
Scoring: Robinson 11, Richards 11, Crowell 5, Adams 5, Comer 4.
