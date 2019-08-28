Pirates JH Cross Country
Greensburg Junior High hosted a 22 team Invitational Monday night on their GES course. The Lady Pirates were crowned the Invite Champions beating out the Runner up team Columbus Northside Spartans and third place team Sunman Dearborn Trojans. The Boys team also competed very well placing fifth overall. Columbus Northside won the event with New Palestine and Brown County taking second and third.
Hannah Crowell led the entire girls Varsity race and was the 2019 Greensburg Invitational Individual Champion! Teammates Tori Gauck and Tiffani Gramman were medalists for their performances and Lexiyne Harris, Emma McQueen, Marissa Powers, and Leah West all finished in the top 25 out of over 125 competitors.
In the Girls JV race Mary Harmon was crowned the individual champion with a new personal record time. She was followed by teammates Kaeli Gindling, Franchesca Verzo, Hermoine Robinson, Maddi Haviland, and Allyson Foster all earning ribbons for placing in the top 15 out of 60 total female competitors.
The boys varsity team was led by medalist Cameron Schwartz as he ran a new career record time. Jack McKinsey was honored with a ribbon for his performance earning 21st place. Chase Tekulve, Paxton Harris, Wyatt Clifford, and Brayden Emery all finished in the top 38 out of 140 competitors.
The Boys JV team was led by Caleb Berkemeier who ran a state Qualifying time and finished 5th overall out of 113 runners. Anthony Edwards and Conner Beagle were also honored with ribbons for finishing in the top 15.
Chargers 7th grade volleyball
7th Grade North Decatur girls Volleyball defeated Edinburgh in two games in their first game of the season. Hannah Gorrell and Claire Kinker led the team in serves with 15 pts and nine pts. Sydney Rohls and Ally Witaker led the team with seven perfect passes each. Kelsey Haley had a strong night of setting to assist Hannah Gorrell for six kills.
Pirates JV Football
Greensburg defeated Shelbyville 40-8. Sam West scored three touchdowns and Eli Moore scored two touchdowns and Tanner Thompson scored once.
Luke Scheumann lead the team in tackles.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
