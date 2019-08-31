Pirates JV football

On Thursday night, the Pirates JV football team was on the road at Triton Central where they were defeated 20-6.

Sam West scored the only touchdown and overall the team played very well, giving up a few late or scores. We play North Decatur on Tueaday.

Chargers volleyball tops Cougars

North Decatur 8th grade volleyball won 25-11, 25-21 on Thursday night.

GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale

The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.

A Family pass will cost you $150. For an individual adult, you must pay $50.

Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.

Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.

Sports Phone Extension Change

To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.

Tags