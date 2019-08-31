Pirates JV football
On Thursday night, the Pirates JV football team was on the road at Triton Central where they were defeated 20-6.
Sam West scored the only touchdown and overall the team played very well, giving up a few late or scores. We play North Decatur on Tueaday.
Chargers volleyball tops Cougars
North Decatur 8th grade volleyball won 25-11, 25-21 on Thursday night.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150. For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
