Pirates 7th grade girls basketball
The Lady Pirates defeated Connersville 48-15. Scoring: Mylie Wilkison, 21 points; Olivia Grimes, 10 points; Leah West, seven points; Saylor Scripture, six points; Emma McQueen, two points; Evy Clevenger, two points.
Pirates 8th grade girls basketball
The Lady Pirates beat Connersville 39-12. Scoring: Carlee Adams, 11 points; Janae Comer, nine points; Hannah Crowell, eight points; Alexis Condon, four points; Hermoine Robinson, three points.
Chargers 7th grade girls basketball
The Lady Chargers defeated Southwestern 42-31. Kunz was the leading scorer with 20. Ogden added 12 points. Stier finished with six while Motz and Abrams each scored two.
South Decatur After Prom to host fundraiser dinner
On Thursday Feb. 6, the South Decatur After Prom will be hosting a Fried Chicken dinner before the boys varsity basketball game with Jac-Cen-Del.
The meal will include a 2-piece chicken dinner consisting of Stone’s Fried Chicken, Cole slaw, potato salad, applesauce, dessert, and drink for $7.
Liver’s and gizzard will also be available near the gym.
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the cafeteria. You don’t have to go to the game or Millhousen to enjoy the meal.
