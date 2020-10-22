With the fall chill in the air, Chris and I were in the notion for some down home, satisfying, comfort food. Nothing is more country and down home than good old fashion beans and cornbread. And yes, I’m talking really old fashion as we’re not cooking up modern-day beans, we would be dining like the Ancient Ones.
When on vacation out West years ago, we came across an ancient Native American staple we absolutely love… Anasazi beans.
The story behind the legendary legume is the awesome tale of the Southwestern Native American tribe, the Anasazi, or as they were known by later tribes, the Ancient Ones or Ancient Enemies. The Anasazi were the cliff dwellers who initially lived in the fertile valleys of the Southwest starting around 750 AD. As time progressed, the Anasazi began to move away from living on the valley floors and began to move toward isolated cliff dwelling. By 1400 AD, the Anasazi had retreated to living completely in high, fortified and inaccessible houses far above the valley floors.
Some scholars speculate the Anasazi drifted away slowly and became part of other existing Native American cultures. However, ancient legend of the Navajo say their tribe ventured into Anasazi territory to find their cliff dwellings abandoned, but their granaries full, and even their pots still in the cooking fire rings. The Navajo could find no trace of them and migrated into Anasazi territory. The Ancient Ones had simply and mysteriously disappeared.
Years later, white settlers found the hearty bean once cultivated by the Anasazi growing wild. Today’s Anasazi beans originated from the early finds of the wild growing staple.
The beans are quickly cooked, need no presoaking and are tasty and nutritious. One pound of beans are rinsed and placed in 6 or 7 cups of water, and slowly simmered for two hours. Then add in a couple smoked ham hocks, a small coarsely chopped onion, a tablespoon of minced garlic and let the beans simmer for another two hours. Salt and pepper to taste!
Combined with a skillet of cornbread, it makes for a great around the campfire or around the dinner table meal.
Anasazi beans are available through Amazon.com or Adobemilling.com. They are also available off the shelf at many National Parks out West and Western Native American cultural centers.
Indiana Conservation Officer Receives National Award
Indiana Conservation Officer Jarred Coffing has been named the 2020 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). Coffing serves District 3, which includes Benton, Boone, Cass, Caroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties.
Indiana Conservation Officer Jarred Coffing Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness, and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.
Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement 3-day weekend takes place annually around Independence Day, a holiday unfortunately known for drinking and boating, which can cause deadly accidents.
The 2020 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year Award is open to all commissioned, certified or sworn peace officers from across the country authorized to enforce state and/or federal recreational boating safety laws. In 2019, 7,696 officers from 736 agencies participated in ODW nationwide.
The award recognizes the top officer making a difference in recreational boating safety by educating boaters, raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence, and removing impaired operators from the nation’s waterways. The Officer of the Year will be invited to the NASBLA Annual Conference and will be recognized in person at the NASBLA Awards Banquet.
During this year’s campaigns heightened awareness and enforcement weekend Officer Coffing contacted 74 boats and more than 150 boaters. The majority of the contacts were calls of service, assisting stranded boaters, and responding to complaints and visible boating violations. Officer Coffing also cited seven boaters for minor consumption/possession of alcohol and arrested five boaters for boating under the influence.
NRC Expands Nature Preserve
The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the addition of 57.12 acres to Elkhart Bog Nature Preserve in Elkhart County, adding to the existing 159 acres previously dedicated.
The action expands the area of protected bog and associated rare species by adding bog habitat as well as dry forest and restored sand prairie.
Elkhart Bog is a large wetland formed on top of an old glacial lake. A mat of sedges and sphagnum moss grew across the top of the lake, creating a floating mat of peat, plants, and plant roots. Flora of interest includes purple pitcher plants, bog rosemary, green adder’s mouth orchids, and winterberry holly. Sandhill cranes, spotted turtles, Blanding’s turtles, and marsh wrens are native to the area.
‘till next time,
Jack
