Indiana’s DNR has come alongside the old time TV Cowboy Series “Rawhide” as they have opened the Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area to summer grazing. Yep… they got the little doggies doing wildlife management work for them.
Visitors to the Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area this summer may notice cattle grazing on the property. Property managers are trying a new vegetation management method. Prescribed grazing is used to create beneficial disturbance on FWAs and accomplish specific vegetation management goals using domestic livestock. A limited number of livestock will graze or browse an area of land for a pre-planned time frame to benefit native plants and improve wildlife habitat.
In partnership with a local private cattle producer, cattle grazing is expected to occur in two fenced-in areas on the western side of Hillenbrand FWA until Sept. 24. Cattle will be back on the property again in 2021 from May 15 to Aug. 15. The producer will get extra land to feed cattle and in turn will be providing an important habitat tool for FWA managers. Public access will not be affected, but visitors should be aware and take caution when entering areas where cattle are present.
By applying prescribed grazing on properties, managers can combat invasive species, increase native plant diversity, and provide ideal habitat for game species like Northern bobwhite, turkey, deer, and Eastern cottontail rabbit. Livestock also beat down vegetation to create natural trails, making grasslands more accessible for hunting and hiking.
Plan your visit to Hillenbrand FWA at on.IN.gov/hillenbrandfwa, and you may want to bring along your cowboy hat and a bandana!
Turkey Reports Still Needed
Each summer, Hoosiers are asked to count the number of young wild turkeys (poults) with turkey hens in what are termed “brood surveys.” The surveys provide the Division of Fish & Wildlife with information about turkey poult survival and help us decide on action plans for wild turkey management.
Hens without poults may also be reported through the survey. So far, citizens have reported more than 500 observations. We need 2,500 more to reach our goal of 3,000 turkey brood observations. Anyone may report turkey sightings between July 1 and Aug. 31 at: on.IN.gov/turkeybrood.
‘till next time,
Jack
