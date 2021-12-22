Usher in 2022 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2022 and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find a hike near you at on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. First Day Hikes will take place in all 50 states. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks. For more information, visit America’s State Parks’ website (stateparks.org) or facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604.
Some of the First Day events are listed below. More may be added so check the website if your favorite place isn’t listed below.
- Brookville Lake. Meet at 4 p.m. at the Campground Shelter at Miami State Recreation Area, which is across from the Wildlife Wander Trail. Hike is 0.7 miles, rated easy, and should last about 45 minutes. There will be a campfire after the hike.
- Brown County State Park. This hike will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be self-guided with interpretive stops along the way, including a hot chocolate stop. Participants should start at the Nature Center. The hike is 2 miles and should take about 90 minutes.
- Charlestown State Park. Meet at the Trail 3 and 4 parking lot at 10 a.m. for a 2.5-mile, two-hour hike to Rose Island. The hike is considered moderately rugged.
- Clifty Falls State Park. Meet at the Clifty Shelter at 2 p.m. for a two-hour moderately rugged hike along Trail 8. This trail meanders along the west side of Clifty Creek and offers scenic views of the canyon below. Water and cookies will be provided before the hike. The restroom at Clifty Shelter will be closed for the winter, so plan ahead.
- Fort Harrison State Park. Meet at the Delaware Lake Shelter at 1 p.m. for a 2-mile, one-hour hike. Friends of Fort Harrison will be providing hot cocoa while supplies last.
- McCormick’s Creek State Park. Meet at Canyon Inn at 1 p.m. for registration for Winter Magic Photo Contest Hikes, which will begin at 2 p.m. Pick one of three different guided hikes. After the hikes, enter your photos and enjoy refreshments courtesy of Canyon Inn.
- Monroe Lake. The ninth annual First Day Trail Run/Walk will take place at Fairfax State Recreation Area. Registration is from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at Bay View Shelter and the untimed event starts at 3:30 p.m. Participants can choose from a 1.3-, 2.9-, or 3.7-mile course. Cost is $15 and includes a grab-n-go box meal, event patch, gift certificate, and an entry for prize drawing. Advance registration is required by Dec. 30.
- Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Meet at the forest office parking lot at 9 a.m. for this walk on an accessible trail.
- Mounds State Park. Meet at the Nature Center Front Porch before 5:30 p.m. for warm beverages. At 5:30 p.m. will be a .25-mile easy hike lasting about 45 minutes along an illuminated trail.
- Patoka Lake. Meet at the Nature Center at noon and grab a challenge sheet about Patoka history that participants can fill in during the hike. The winner will receive a 2022 Annual Entrance Pass. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
- Spring Mill State Park. Two hikes will be offered. Meet at the Spring Mill Inn at 9 a.m. for a 90-minute moderate to difficult Nature Preserves Hike along Trail 3. For an easier hike, meet at the Gus Grissom Memorial parking lot at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute hike along Trail 6, which is paved and .25 miles long. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the Lakeview Room at the Inn after the hikes.
- Summit Lake State Park. Meet Smokey Bear at the Park Office from noon to 2 p.m. for photos and a scavenger hunt on Trail 4.
- Versailles State Park. Meet at the Oak Grove parking lot at 1 p.m. for a 2.5-mile moderately difficult hike on Trail 1. Refreshments will be provided.
- Whitewater Memorial State Park. Meet at the Poplar Grove Shelter at 2 p.m. for a 2.5-mile hike of the Memorial Loop Trail, which should last about 90 minutes.
