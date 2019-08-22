The DNR is offering two chances for you to learn to fly fish with two September workshops, both led by DNR fisheries biologists.
The first event will be at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis on Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. The second event will be on Sept. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Salomon Farm Park in Fort Wayne.
Learn to Fly Fish workshops are designed to teach beginners the skills needed to fly fish on their own. Participants will learn about fly-fishing tackle and fishing techniques. Attendees will then gain hands-on instruction and practice casting a fly rod. Finally, participants will use their newly acquired skills and knowledge to go fly fishing with provided equipment.
Participants must be 16 years old or older, and participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a registered and related adult. Participants age 18 and older must have a fishing license, which must be purchased in advance online at on.IN.gov/inhuntfish or a local retailer. A daily license is available for $9.
The workshops are free, but advance registration is required. Fort Harrison participants will be required to pay the state park gate fee of $7 per car for in-state vehicles or $9 for out-of-state vehicles, or $2 for pedestrians and cyclists.
Registration for the Indianapolis event ends on Sept. 5 at midnight. Registration for the Fort Wayne event ends on Sept. 25 at midnight. To register, see the Indiana DNR education events page at wildlife.IN.gov/7548.htm, click on the desired event, and then click the red register icon in the upper right hand corner of the page.
Registration can also be completed by emailing the event coordinators: Corey DeBoom in Indianapolis, cdeboom@dnr.IN.gov, or Matthew Linn in Fort Wayne, mlinn@dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.