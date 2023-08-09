With its upcoming Brickyard Weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has certainly created a race fan’s “Dream Weekend.” Looking at this weekend’s action-packed schedule of varied motor sports events planned for the IMS Road Course at the famous World Center of Speed, there’s something for everyone to experience and enjoy.
Whether your favorite racing venue is IndyCar open wheel or NASCAR Stock Car competition, the Brickyard Weekend has plenty to satisfy every race fan’s need for speed.
The 2023 Brickyard Weekend of racing action kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday with practice and qualifying for the 2023 Gallagher NTT IndyCar Grand Prix. The dramatic qualifying for Saturday’s 85-lap Gallagher IndyCar Grand Prix runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m., followed by a 4 to 4:30 p.m. final practice session for the IndyCar stars.
Friday’s racing action concludes with the Indy NXT Race from 4:50 to 5:50 p.m. This developmental NXT racing series for upcoming open wheel racers (formerly Indy Lights) gives younger drivers the chance to showcase their talents on the IMS Road Course, and often produces some of the most exciting and competitive racing.
Saturday’s Brickyard Weekend schedule is definitely action-packed with the IMS gates opening at 7 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Practice at 9:35 a.m. and qualifying at 10:05 a.m.
The start of the NASCAR Cup Series take the road course at 11:35 a.m. for practice followed by the critical and thrilling Cup Series qualifying session at 12:35 p.m. At 2 p.m. the annual IndyCar NTT Series Gallagher Grand Prix takes the green flag for 85 action-filled and dramatic laps around the 14-turn IMS Road Course.
Wrapping up Saturday’s action-packed day of racing, the NASCAR Xfinity Series stars fire up their Mustang GTs , Camaros and Toyotas at 5:30 p.m. for the competitive annual Pennzoil 150 (62 laps).
Completing the Brickyard Weekend’s racing action, the NASCAR Cup Series stars take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. With free parking (Lot 7), children 12 and under free admission, and general admission at $30 to $40 daily combined with the always awesome racing action of IndyCar and NASCAR, the Brickyard Weekend is certainly a race fan’s Dream Weekend.
