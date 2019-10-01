Over the weekend, the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Duerstock and Sam Bower won the EIAC tournament for the Pirates with three strong victories.
Bower and Duerstock started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Connersville.
The duo then knocked out Rushville 6-1, 6-3.
In the finals the duo defeated the Batesville duo of Adam Scott and Seth Gausman 6-4, 6-4.
The Pirates No. 2 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Bryce Stringer finished as runners-up, being defeated by the Batesville team of Sam Voegele and Max Giesting 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(11).
The duo defeated Connersville and East Central en route to the championship match.
In singles action, Charlie Pumphrey had the most success for the Pirates with a runner-up finish. He lost in the championship match to East Central’s Brody Taylor 3-6, 7-6(4), 1-0(2).
Before the loss, Pumphrey defeated Gage Brown of Connersville and Logan Roher of Lawrenceburg.
At No. 2 singles, Isaac Tebbe was defeated by Brandt Ertel in the first round.
At No. 1 singles, Bryce Stringer was defeated in the semi-finals by eventual conference MVP Lleyton Ratcliffe.
