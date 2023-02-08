Dan Barriball of Chesterton, who has volunteered more than 1,200 hours for Indiana Dunes State Park during the past five years, received a national award as the 2022 Outstanding Interpretive Volunteer of the Year at the recent National Association for Interpretation (NAI) conference.
The annual award is presented to an NAI member who has worked five or more years as a volunteer interpreter, whose educational background is not in interpretation, and whose current volunteer duties are in frontline interpretation or administration of an interpretive program. To be nominated, the individual “must demonstrate a mastery of interpretive techniques and program development and must demonstrate initiative and a dedication to the affiliated institution.”
Barriball was nominated by Marie Laudeman, the interpretive naturalist at the park in Chesterton. In the application, Laudeman cited Barriball’s demonstrated ability to adapt and do many different jobs.
“Whether it is taking care of a reptile ambassador, helping visitors find their way on a nature trail, leading formal and informal programming, or greeting visitors in a Nature Center, Dan is there to serve with skill, dedication and passion,” Laudeman said.
Always Assume You’re On Thin Ice
With the recent temperature drops, Indiana Conservation Officers are advising Hoosiers across the state of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through ice.
Just like driving differently on snow versus on clear roads, it’s important to adjust your approach to safely have fun on ice.
The best rule of thumb is to put safety first. When you are thinking about getting on the ice, believe it is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
Public Access At Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area
Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area is now home to an accessible fishing pier and courtesy dock thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
The ADA-compliant fishing pier/dock provides public access opportunities to water recreation enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. With a clear path from the parking lot and improved fishing opportunities, the addition can be used by anglers, kayakers, and boaters.
Three Arrests In Hunting Equipment Theft
Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding a theft of hunting equipment which occurred earlier in January near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located and Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
Additional items related to other Jennings County theft cases were located during the search along with marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia.
Kinworthy was charged with misdemeanor theft, trespassing, cultivating marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe. John and Megan Stacy were each charged with misdemeanor cultivating and possession of marijuana.
Conservation officers were assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department and the North Vernon Police Department.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Man Dies In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident in Morgan County. On the morning of Jan. 28, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road.
Once on the scene, officers found family members had located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation reveals Holley while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
Agencies on scene included the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Monrovia Police Department, Ashland Township Fire Department, Adam Township Fire Department, Morgan County EMS, and Morgan County Coroner.
‘till next time,
Jack
