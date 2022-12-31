Monroe Lake’s Eagles over Monroe event celebrates the reintroduction of bald eagles in Indiana with six days of eagle-related activities. The event starts with a virtual interview with Lola Nicholson at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. She is the director of Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center. The event will include a tour of the facility, “hospital” building, and raptor enclosures and can be watched at bit.ly/eom2023-facebooklive.
The International Crane Foundation will discuss cranes in Indiana Friday, Jan. 27, with indoor presentations at Paynetown State Recreation Area (SRA) at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/cranes-jan2023-afternoon, for the afternoon session and bit.ly/cranes-jan2023-evening for the evening session.
Take Flight Wildlife Education will host two live raptor presentations Saturday, Jan. 28, at Paynetown SRA. Each is limited to 40 attendees and the cost is $5 per person. Registration is at bit.ly/liveraptor-jan28-1pm for the 1 p.m. session and bit.ly/liveraptor-jan28-3pm for the 3 p.m. session.
Children can also stop by the Activity Center between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 to make free, eagle-themed crafts.
Sunset eagle watches will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at Paynetown SRA. Monroe Lake volunteers will have spotting scopes set up to help visitors see eagles and other birds. The sunset eagle watches will be in addition to the self-guided driving tour, which is available every day of Eagles over Monroe. The tour will direct visitors to the best locations around the lake to see bald eagles. Information about the tour is at bit.ly/eom2023-drivingtour.
Free cocoa and tea will be available at Fairfax’s Big Oak Shelter from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for individuals attending birding walks participating in the self-guided bald eagle driving tour.
A guided hike to the remnants of the bald eagle hacking tower, where eagles were released during the reintroduction program, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Registration for the hike is at bit.ly/hackingtower-jan2023.
Al Parker, a wildlife biologist, will discuss the history of Indiana’s bald eagle reintroduction program at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the American Legion Post 18, 1800 W. Third Street, Bloomington.
After Eagles on Monroe join experienced guides for birding walks in different habitats at Fairfax SRA. Woods and fields will be at 9 a.m. Register at bit.ly/woods-fields-jan2023, and lakeshore will be at 10:30am, register at bit.ly/lakeshore-birds-jan2023.
A complete guide to Eagles over Monroe programming can be found at bit.ly/eaglesovermonroe2023. Be sure to check the site for event updates, including any weather-related cancellations.
For more information about Eagles over Monroe programming, call the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Waterfowl Workshop
Indiana DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) will host its annual waterfowl workshop from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis.
The workshop is required for all contractors who want to become qualified Water Control Operators (WCOs) and conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation, or euthanasia for hire.
All first-time WCOs must attend the workshop. All other WCOs must either attend the workshop or test out. To take the test, contact Debbie Walter at dwalter@dnr.IN.gov or call 812-789-2724, and she will send the test to you. The test will be available to take beginning Feb. 1.
Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the training, but only individuals physically conducting waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating, or euthanizing for hire are required to attend.
Individuals pursuing qualifying status for goose euthanasia for the first time will also need to provide a certificate of attendance to the Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators Association (NWCOA) goose management course or DFW approved eight-hour equivalent goose course.
WCOs are not qualified to conduct any waterfowl management activities until all necessary paperwork has been received.
Registration for the workshop must be completed by Jan. 23. For more information on becoming a WCO and to register, contact urban wildlife biologist Jessica Merkling at jmerkling@dnr.IN.gov or 260-244-6805.
Winter Weekend Getaway
The naturalist will be hosting a Winter Weekend Getaway at the Clifty Inn January 6-8. Participants can enjoy a live birds of prey show, learn about the lives of small mammals and spiders, go on an owl prowl to try to call-in owls, participate in an Owl Canvas Painting Workshop, and more.
Advance registration is required for the event by calling the nature center at 812-273-0609 before Dec. 30. Registration is $30 per person with the painting workshop and $20 per person without it. Space is limited. To pay your registration fee, please write a check payable to The Friends of Clifty Falls State Park and mail it to: Attn: Kayla Wilson, Clifty Falls State Park, 1501 Green Rd., Madison, IN 47250.
2022 Annual Hunting Licenses
Attention all Indiana hunters—2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses will go on sale in January.
To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email inhuntfish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082
Firewood Permits At Turkey Run & Shades SPs
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Turkey Run and Shades state parks for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas. Permit sales and cutting are available now through Feb. 11.
The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas. A firewood permit for either park must be obtained for each load at the Turkey Run State Park office, Nature Center, or entrance gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call the Turkey Run office at 765-597-2635. Firewood cut at Turkey Run or Shades state parks is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrun) is located at 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall, Indiana, and Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shades) is located at 7751 S. 890 W., Waveland, Indiana.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
