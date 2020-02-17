PAOLI — The North Decatur Lady Chargers were up to the challenge of the No. 7 ranked Eastern (Pekin) Musketeers on Saturday afternoon, but were still unable to pull off a regional victory.
A late second quarter run from the Lady Musketeers was enough to put the Lady Chargers at a far enough distance away to end the season of the Sectional 45 champion.
Eastern (Pekin) won 51-40.
Lady Chargers senior center Sidney Parmer was the focal point of offense for the team, but battled foul trouble throughout the afternoon.
Still, she managed to lead the way for the team with 13 points.
Haley Gorrell added seven points, Olivia Bohman scored six points and Madelin Hoover scored five points.
The Lady Musketeers were led by 20 points from Kendra Sill. She hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Eastern (Pekin) was defeated in the regional championship game by Linton Stockton.
The Chargers finish the season with a 14-12 record.
