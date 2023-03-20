SOUTH BEND — Lauren Ebo picked a great day to have one of her best games in a Notre Dame uniform.
The graduate senior finished with 10 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Fighting Irish defeated Mississippi State, 53-48, in the second round of the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament Sunday at Purcell Pavilion.
The win advances the 3-seeded Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the Greenville 1 Region. They will play the No. 2 seed from the region, Maryland, after the Terrapins knocked off Arizona, 77-64, in a second round game Sunday as well. That game will be played this Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, at a time later to be determined.
Maryland and Notre Dame faced off in the regular season, with the Terps winning, 74-72, on a game winning shot from Diamond Miller at the buzzer Dec. 1 in South Bend.
It’s the 19th Sweet 16 appearance for the Irish program and second straight season reaching that round for head coach Niele Ivey.
“I’m almost at a loss for words,” Ivey said. “I’m just so emotional, so happy. It’s beyond a dream come true. … The resilience of this team, the toughness of this team is unbelievable. Not many people thought we were going to be up here, headed to the Sweet 16. We have a lot of belief, lot of love and a lot of trust in our locker room.”
The 18 rebounds by Ebo were a Notre Dame program record for an NCAA Tournament game and one shy of her personal best for a contest. It was also her fifth double-double of the season and tied her career mark for blocks in a game.
“I really wanted to win,” Ebo said. “I think keeping them off the boards was important for us, and rebounding is somewhere where we’ve struggled in the past month. I just wanted to go out there and help us get to the Sweet 16, which thankfully we did.”
Ebo stepped up when it mattered most for the Irish in the final five minutes. With the game tied at 41, Notre Dame junior Maddy Westbeld misfired on a three-point shot attempt. Ebo was there to grab the offensive rebound, though, converting on a layup two seconds later to put her team ahead, 43-41, with 4:40 to go in the game.
The Bulldogs (22-11) would tie the game 30 seconds later on a pair of free throws from Kourtney Weber. The Irish (27-5) then countered with two free throws of their own from freshman KK Bransford to re-take the lead.
A jumper from sophomore Sonia Citron then pushed the Notre Dame lead to four, 47-43, with 3:03 remaining. After a scoreless stretch of nearly two minutes, Citron extended her team’s lead to five on a made free-throw.
Weber made it a one possession game again when she made a long two-point shot with 1:02 remaining. After Ebo was fouled, she made one of two from the free-throw line to make the margin four points, 49-45, with 35.7 seconds to go.
Ebo then had two of her biggest defensive plays in succession. Mississippi State senior center Jessika Carter received a pass near the painted area, looking to try and cut the deficit to two. When she went up for the shot, though, it was swatted away by Ebo and went out of bounds.
Five seconds later, Ebo got another block on Carter, this time with the ball falling inbounds and allowing Citron to grab the rebound.
“I just want to do whatever I can to help us win,” Ebo said. “Mississippi State, they chose to go to their post player, and I knew that I was guarding her and I had to get a stop.”
Citron was fouled and calmly made two free throws on the other end. The Bulldogs wouldn’t go away easily, as a ‘3’ from Ahlana Smith made it a 51-48 game with three seconds remaining.
With not much time to do anything, though, the Bulldogs were forced to foul. It ended up being Citron who went to the free-throw line again, and she did exactly what she did 10 seconds prior: make both of them.
Citron ended up finishing with a team-high 14 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line.
It was not an aesthetically pleasing game for either team, offensively. The teams combined to shoot 3-of-27 from three-point range, with Notre Dame missing all seven of its attempts. The Irish also overcame 19 turnovers to win.
An area Notre Dame dominated was rebounding. They finished with a 49-32 advantage in that category, with two players — Ebo (18) and Westbeld (15) — outrebounding the entire Bulldogs team by themselves.
“If you can’t rebound, it’ll just slow the tempo,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. “We’ve had games like this before where we get stagnant and they’re able to load the box. Notre Dame’s got something special: they’ve got a lot of size, even at the point guard position. We knew it was going to be an absolute war.”
Although Notre Dame only trailed for 1:22 of game time, it stayed a close game between the two teams for a majority of the contest. The Irish built a 9-3 lead midway through the first quarter, only for Mississippi State to go on a 9-4 run of their own to give the home team just a 13-12 lead through 10 minutes of play.
Notre Dame’s biggest lead in the second quarter was five, coming at 19-14 after a layup from Ebo. Once again, though, the Bulldogs kept fighting, with the margin ultimately being three, 26-23, at halftime for the Irish.
The start of the third quarter seemed to be where Notre Dame was going to pull away, as they opened the frame on a 12-4 run. Bransford was the catalyst of the surge, scoring six of her nine points during that stretch.
With Purcell Pavilion rocking, Mississippi State found a way to quiet the crowd. The Bulldogs closed the frame on a 6-3 run, then scored the first eight of the fourth quarter to tie it at 41 and set up the final five minutes of the contest.
Playing mostly a six-person rotation due to injuries, all five starters for the Irish played 30-plus minutes, while freshman reserve Cassandre Prosper saw 28:55 of game action. Prosper finished with seven points, while Westbeld had nine and junior Kylee Watson four to round out the scoring for Notre Dame.
