GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers eighth grade boys basketball team dominated their way through the Mid-Hoosier Conference Tournament last week.
The Chargers began the tournament by taking care of Edinburgh by a score of 52-24.
Kaden Muckerheide led the way with an 18 point performance. Jack Koehne added eight points and Ty Litmer scored seven.
In the semi-final, the Chargers defeated Hauser 39-17. Again, Muckerheide led the way with 17 points.
Aiden O’Dell went to the free throw line 14 times in this game en route to 11 points.
In an all-Decatur County final, the Chargers defeated the South Decatur Cougars 61-33.
O’Dell hit nine field goals in the championship game to lead the way with 21 points. Litmer added 18 and Muckerheide scored 14 for the Chargers.
The conference win marks the fifth for head coach Mark Mohr in his 30 years of coaching at North Decatur.
Following the win, he was able to celebrate with four of his players and their dads, as he coached them as well.
The Chargers finished the season 14-5.
The full roster: Jack Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, Hunter Lowe, Walker Dodson, Aiden O’Dell, McKelvey Vanderbur, Kaleb Phelps, Ty Litmer, Owen Wiseman and Vincent Trenkamp.
