INDIANAPOLIS — Ten days after Dead and Company played in Noblesville, the Indy Eleven paid tribute to the band’s predecessors.
Saturday’s match at Lucas Oil Stadium against Atlanta United 2 was designated as Grateful Dead night.
But unlike other teams that break out one-off jerseys on theme nights, the Eleven eschewed tie-dye uniforms and, as always, went the U.S. Blues route, without even a Touch of Grey.
Indy spent much of the night on Shakedown Street, in search of goals, but in the end, it was One More Saturday Night with a positive result, 1-0, thanks to an 84th-minute goal by Thomas Enevoldsen.
The Eleven (9-2-3) are Truckin’ along on streaks of four wins and eight matches without defeat, and have leaped into second place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference with 30 points. Indy’s last loss was April 28 at New York Red Bulls II.
“It was another good win for us, against a team that had a bad result last week, and I think they are a really talented and well-coached team,” Indy coach Martin Rennie said. “I thought we played really well, especially in the first half. We had some good chances, but they had chances, too.”
While the Eleven spent a good deal of the night on the defensive, they responded on that end. They were able to block several solid shots before goalkeeper Jordan Farr could get to them.
Farr did end up making three saves, two in the second half, and earned his first clean sheet in three games.
“Jordan Farr is a talented goalkeeper, and it’s nice to see him get a chance,” Rennie said.
Indy’s best chance to that point occurred in the 80th minute, when Enevoldsen had only Atlanta keeper Dylan Castanheira to beat from 10 yards out, but the United keeper knocked it away.
In the 84th minute, the Eleven had another crack at it, and this time they patiently made it happen.
Ayoze had possession at the top of the box and passed to Tyler Pasher at the left wing. Pasher executed a give-and-go to an open Enevoldsen in the clear, and the Spaniard finished for his fourth goal of the year.
“Here’s a guy who probably didn’t know where Indianapolis was, bought a flight, bought a hotel (room) and came and tried out for the club,” said Rennie of Enevoldsen. “People say these tryouts are a waste of time and a money grab, but that wasn’t the case with him. He’s proven he belongs, and he scored a big goal for us tonight.”
There were eight yellow cards issued, three to Indy players, but no red cards.
The Eleven have given up only two goals during their unbeaten streak, after allowing seven in their first six games.
“I thought the back three defended very well, and that basically left us man-for-man all over the field,” Rennie said. “We had to be brave enough to trust our defenders to be working half the field, which is very difficult to do, but they did their job very well.”
The Eleven play twice at home next week, against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday and Louisville City FC on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.