Chase Elliott has earned the reputation as perhaps the best road racer in NASCAR Cup Series competition during last couple of seasons. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has, in a relatively short time, captured an incredible total of seven NASCAR Cup career road course victories, many of them in dominating fashion.
His eighth road course victory was unfortunately cut short last weekend at the historic Watkins Glen road course in upstate New York. Elliott had early tire issues at the Glen and fell almost a lap down.
Elliott’s determination and road racing skills enabled him to claw his way back into contention in the waning stages of the race. He passed every driver on his drive to the front except race leader Kyle Larson. Elliott’s dramatic charge through the field came up a few seconds short of his eighth road course victory as he watched Larson take the checkered flag a few car lengths ahead of him.
A disappointed, second-place Elliott commented that he had made too many “mistakes” which cost him another Watkins Glen victory.
So a very determined and focused Chase Elliott comes into this week end’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with a definite sense of optimism, which certainly makes him the early road race favorite.
Since 1994, the annual NASCAR “Brickyard 400” has been raced on the traditional, world-famous 2.5-mile IMS oval. For 2021, NASCAR has decided to team with the popular NTT IndyCar Series to make this weekend’s triple header an all road course affair featuring NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series stock cars and IndyCars.
The Xfinity Series and NTT IndyCar Series will run a double header on Saturday, followed by the NASCAR Cup series race on Sunday.
This NASCAR switch to the challenging IMS 14-turn road course should fit right into the wheel house of the talented Elliott. Motivated by his disappointingly close second-place finish at Watkins Glen last weekend, the popular 25-year-old Georgia native will definitely come to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as one of the favorites to capture Sunday’s first Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Don’t be surprised if Elliott claims the inaugural IMS road race victory Sunday, tying him with retired Hoosier NASCAR champion Tony Stewart for second-place in NASCAR career road race victories with eight.
Retired veteran Jeff Gordon is currently the all-time NASCAR career road race winner with a total of nine. Gordon’s record of nine road race wins is certainly to fall because at 25 years of age Elliott has many more seasons to race and NASCAR is adding several more road course events to its schedule.
So its just a matter of time until the talented son of the 2002 Brickyard 400 winner Bill Elliott erases Gordon’s road race record earning the title of all-time NASCAR road race winner. Nobody would like to make that a reality more than Chase Elliott on Sunday.
Race fans should definitely keep an eye on that No. 9 machine as Elliott slices through field in the first Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Sunday.
