CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Chase Elliott rallied back from a re-start mistake putting him into a tire barrier to win Sunday’s thrilling NASCAR Playoff race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval.
Elliott’s comeback win punched his ticket into the next Round of 12 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs leading to the crowning of the 2019 NASCAR Cup champion in Homestead-Miami.
An elated and obviously relieved Elliott emerged from his battered No. 9 NAPA machine and said to the cheering crowd, “Holy moly, did you like that? What a mistake. What a day. I pretty well blew it. I got the cautions at the right time and brought it home.”
Elliott’s good fortune was not so rewarding for four drivers who failed to make the “cut” in the first round of the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs.
Hoosier favorite Ryan Newman, past champion Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, and Eric Jones all failed in their efforts to move on to the next Round of 12 that returns to the “Monster Mile” concrete oval at Dover this weekend.
The Round of 12 drivers advancing on to Dover next weekend (in order of Playoff Standings) are: 1) Kyle Busch, 2) Martin Truex Jr., 3) Denny Hamlin, 4) Joey Logano, 5) Kevin Harvick, 6) Chase Elliott, 7) Brad Keselowski, 8) Kyle Larson, 9) Alex Bowman, 10) Ryan Blaney, 11) William Byron, 12) Clint Bowyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.