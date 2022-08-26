The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs.
EHD is a viral disease affecting white-tailed deer. It is common in the United States and has been present in many states for decades, including Indiana. Indiana deer die from EHD every year.
EHD is transmitted to deer from infected midge flies, commonly called no-see-ums or biting gnats. After becoming infected, deer often develop a fever and die within 36 hours. Infected deer often seek bodies of water to relieve their fever and then die nearby. Some deer recover. There is no evidence EHD has negative effects on deer which have not become infected.
Cases of EHD typically peak in the late summer and early fall but decline quickly after the first frost, when insect populations are greatly reduced.
Several reports of suspected EHD are actively being received by DNR, primarily from counties in the southern part of the state, and DNR is monitoring the situation. There is no known effective treatment or control for EHD in wild deer populations. Currently, it is not expected the outbreak will affect deer hunting season.
Signs of EHD in deer can include:
- deer walking in circles
- general weakness
- loss of fear of humans,
- swollen or blue-tinged tongue
- swollen eyelids
- swollen neck or head
- respiratory distress
“If you see a deer acting strange or if you find multiple dead deer in a single area, we would like to hear about it,” Michelle Benavidez Westrich, wildlife health biologist for southern Indiana, said.
To report a suspected case, go to on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. Due to the high volume of reports, a DNR biologist will only contact individuals who submit a report where more information is needed; however, all reports are valuable for tracking purposes.
For more information, including maps of suspected EHD cases, see on.IN.gov/ehd.
Reserved Hunt Applications Now Open
Beginning Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they apply.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 23:
- Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.
- FWA Deer Hunts: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs will host firearm season hunts.
- State Park Deer Hunts: State Parks participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.
- National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Big Oaks NWR and Muscatatuck NWR will host hunts for archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts.
- November Game Bird Area (GBA) Hunts: Participating GBAs in northern Indiana are in Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties. Hunters may choose from a variety of dates. The hunts are not put/take pheasant hunts.
- Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird and deer on private lands.
Additional hunting opportunities:
- Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) is not allocating deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. For details on how to apply for hunting opportunities at Camp Atterbury, see atterbury.isportsman.net. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-5261499, ext. 61375.
Please note: Opportunities allocated through the Indiana DNR reservation system, only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In the system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as hunts with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their applications.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, which also includes additional information. From there, applicants should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.
Indiana Dunes State Park Beach Closed To Swimming
As of Aug. 20 and until further notice, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming due to the lack of available lifeguards.
State park guests may still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist-deep in the waters of Lake Michigan but are not permitted to swim or go deeper into the lake. Indiana Conservation Officers and park staff will be on hand to monitor safety and compliance.
Guests interested in visiting on the weekend of Aug. 27-28 or on Labor Day Weekend should monitor the Indiana Dunes State Park Facebook page for notifications regarding beach use status.
Swimming is permitted at the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park only when lifeguards are present because of frequently changing conditions of the lake bottom and the unpredictability of dangerous rip currents occurring at the park along the shoreline at the southern tip of Lake Michigan.
