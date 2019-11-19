GREENSBURG — The Class 3A No. 11 ranked Greensburg Lady Pirates utilized an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss of the season in a big way on Tuesday night with a 72-26 victory over the Shelbyville Golden Bears.
The Pirates jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter, with 15 points coming from Aliyah Evans.
Both Evans and Taylor Cooney had dominant games, as they both threatened to put a triple double on the stat sheet.
Evans finished with 29 points in the game and added eight assists and seven rebounds.
Cooney finished the game with a more modest 10 points, but finished even closer to a triple double with eight rebounds and eight assists.
She also came away with six steals to lead the Pirates.
Melina Wilkison was the only other Pirate in double figures with 11 points.
Anna West finished the game with six points and six rebounds, while Carlee Phillips scored seven points off the bench.
The Pirates will meet South Decatur on Friday night in their next game.
Chargers lose near the buzzer
HANOVER — It was far from pretty at points, but Tuesday night’s game between the Chargers and Rebels turned out to be a good one. The Rebels claimed the victory 33-32.
After taking a 10-9 lead into the halftime break at Southwestern (Hanover) on Tuesday night, the Chargers came alive in the third quarter to create a cushion that propelled them to victory.
Sidney Parmer led the team with six points and five rebounds in the first half, as the Chargers shot 29 percent in the half and committed 15 turnovers.
With the offense was slow to get going, the Chargers defense played strong. They held the Rebels to 12 percent shooting in the half.
In the early portion of the fourth quarter, the Chargers led by as many as 11 points, but the Rebels were not prepared to go down lightly on their home court.
With seven seconds remaining, Ashton Goode scored the game winner to lift the Rebels to victory.
Parmer led the Chargers with 14 points. The team committed 34 turnovers in the game.
The Chargers host the South Decatur Cougars on Saturday night.
Cougars drop game to Raiders
South Decatur failed to get off to a fast start on Tuesday night against the South Ripley Raiders and found themselves in a 20 point hole at the halftime break.
By the end of the night, the Cougars converted just five field goals and had a total of 21 points to the Lady Raiders 51 points.
South Decatur hosts Greensburg on Friday night in their next game.
