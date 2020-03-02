GREENSBURG — Greensburg’s Aliyah Evans was named First team All-State by the Indiana Girls Sports Coaches Association last week, an award handed out to only 15 players throughout the state.
As a senior, Evans averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
She led the Pirates to a 24-4 record and a regional finals appearance.
Currently, Evans has two all-star game appearances in place for April, she will then be taking her talents to Marian University.
Wilkison named All-State 2nd team
After averaging 14.2 points and 2.5 steals per game as a junior, Melina Wilkison was named IGSCA second time all-state.
