BROOKVILLE – Crossroads Walleye Trail embarked on its first ever Brookville Lake walleye tournament this past Sunday. The event drew 24 teams of walleye anglers from all over Indiana and Ohio. However, it was Connersville father and son team Luke and Mark Isaacs that were crowned the champions of the Aug. 9 event.
Luke and Mark weighed in 3 of 5 walleye for 12.38 pounds. They also won the “big fish” prize with a 5.51 Brookville Lake walleye. Luke and Mark made a clean sweep of the event and also earned a paid spot at the Bass Pro Shops/ Cabela’s National Team Championship in 2021.
Second place went to Rushville brother team Mike and Bobby Chandler, who brought in 6.88 pounds. Third place was captured by Brookville team Leroy Arvin and Matt Brennan.
Founded in 2019, Crossroads Walleye Trail, LLC (CWT) is a sanctioned club member of national organization The Walleye Federation. Wanting to build something fresh with a focus on its club members and state level walleye biology, CWT’s founding members set out to create a club that offers a new option to anglers throughout Indiana and the Midwest region.
“We are dedicated to professionalism, great camaraderie, and exceptional competition,” PR Director Joey Buttram said.
The organization aims to help bridge the gap between area anglers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. In the first year, this series has averaged 21 boats per event and have registered more than 70 members from four states to the club.
CWT has completed its regular season leading up to the Aug. 9 Brookville event with tournaments at Prairie Creek Reservoir in Muncie May 31, Winona Lake in Warsaw on June 14, and Summit Lake in New Castle on July 19. You can visit the website at crossroadswalleye.com to see those results.
The next CWT event is the 2-day championship at Brookville Lake on Oct. 10-11, which is an invitational only event. The championship will have a live weigh in on Facebook, but the series encourages interested parties to come be a part of the festivities. Weigh times and more information can be found on the website.
If you are interested in joining CWT or learning more about their organization, please send a message to crossroadswalleyetrail@gmail.com, or visit their website at crossroadswalleye.com.
Information provided
